Sometimes I prefer to sand by hand using a rubber block. This method gives me a better feel for the work than using a random-orbit sander does. Blocks like mine have been around for many years, but I believe I’ve made an improvement.

I had noticed that most of the work was done by the paper’s leading edges. The paper’s center didn’t seem to have any wear at all. To compensate, I stick a piece of duct tape to the bottom of the sanding block, not quite reaching the ends, before I attach the sandpaper. The tape allows me to apply even pressure across the block’s entire surface, but it isn’t thick enough to spoil the block’s flatness.—John Vasi