 In Tricks of the Trade
0

We may receive a commission when you use our affiliate links. However, this does not impact our recommendations.

Cheap doweling jig, at angle across workpiece. Brad-point bit marks center

I often need to find the center of a board for resawing (and other purposes).

Set marking gauge to bit mark & scribe.

A quick way to do this is to use a cheap doweling jig and brad-point drill bit to mark the center, then set your marking gauge to the bit mark and strike a line. –Alejandro Balbis

Product Recommendations

Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.

, , , ,
Recommended Posts

Leave a Comment

0

Start typing and press Enter to search

Turning Over: Restoring an Old PeaveyFeature Articles