Here is my adjustable jig for ripping thin strips on a table saw. Used with a push stick and zero-clearance insert, it keeps my hands a safe distance away from the sawblade.

The base is MDF that’s 3⁄4” thick x 6″ wide x 22″ long. The width of the jig keeps my hand away from the sawblade, and the length of the base accommodates longer stock. The handle, which is shaped for comfort and angled forward, helps the jig stay firmly pressed against the table saw’s fence. Secure the handle 7″ from the back edge of the base with glue and screws.

The adjustable backer block is made from 5⁄16“-thick hardboard (or straight-grained hardwood) and can be adjusted to support the entire width of the thin strips. I milled the slots on my router table and used 11⁄2“- long coarse-thread washer-head screws to secure the backer block to the jig’s base.

I use a push stick to keep the workpiece tight against the jig until it reaches the sawblade. -Serge Duclos