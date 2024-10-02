 In Tricks of the Trade
0

I love the convenience of mobile bases, but I hate it when they wobble on the floor even when they’re locked down. I got my chock block idea at the airport where the ground crews use something similar for parked aircraft. My chock block locks the fixed
casters on my mobile bases so they don’t budge.
It’s a great improvement. — Jeff Gorton

