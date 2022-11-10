After Dave excavated the bowl and trimmed the end grain, he sanded the inner bowl and was ready to add one more element – a stabilizing leg that would level the bowl. As I mentioned last week, each of the crotch bowl arms had a different thickness, and once laid flat on a surface, the bowl became off-kilter.

Read Part 1 Here

To level the bowl, we could have shaved off the thicker arms of the “Y” and reduced them to match the thickness of the narrowest arm or incorporated a detail that would pry it up just enough to look and feel level.

Dave and I thought the latter approach made more sense, and since Dave is also a turner, he decided to turn a small balancing leg and glue it into a counterbore hole.li

Here are some sketches I made to demonstrate the different design options for the leg to Dave.

The angled hole and the leg.