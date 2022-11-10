<img class="lazy" height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=376816859356052&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
 In Projects
0

We may receive a commission when you use our affiliate links. However, this does not impact our recommendations.

After Dave excavated the bowl and trimmed the end grain, he sanded the inner bowl and was ready to add one more element – a stabilizing leg that would level the bowl. As I mentioned last week, each of the crotch bowl arms had a different thickness, and once laid flat on a surface, the bowl became off-kilter.

Read Part 1 Here

To level the bowl, we could have shaved off the thicker arms of the “Y” and reduced them to match the thickness of the narrowest arm or incorporated a detail that would pry it up just enough to look and feel level.

Dave and I thought the latter approach made more sense, and since Dave is also a turner, he decided to turn a small balancing leg and glue it into a counterbore hole.li

Here are some sketches I made to demonstrate the different design options for the leg to Dave. 

The angled hole and the leg. 

Start typing and press Enter to search

Adjustable Thin-strip JigTricks of the Trade