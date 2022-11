Router table cabinets can be a waste of space. This compact, vise-mounted unit stores easily and is just the right size. Router table cabinets can be a waste of space. This compact, vise-mounted unit stores easily and is just the right size.

I think it might have been seeing a $1,000 router table setup at a recent woodworking show (it’s very cool, but $1,000?). Or maybe it was realizing that our shop’s router table’s cabinet mostly takes up space and fills with dust. Either of these observations was enough to get us rethinking our router table needs.