Staple Set

Pneumatic staplers don’t always set 1/4” crown staples flush. Driving them the rest of the way with a hammer causes the staples to kink, so I designed this easy-to-make tool, which I call a “staple set.”

To make the set, cut a 5” section of dowel at least 1” in diameter and drill a 1/4” hole down the center. You’ll have to drill the dowel from both ends to reach all the way through. Insert a 6-1/2” length of 1/4” steel rod into the hole. Place the staple set over the staple and tap the steel rod. This sets the staple without bending it. –Bob Enderle