Welcome to the December to Remember 2020 Sweepstakes!

To celebrate the holiday season, Popular Woodworking and its sponsors are giving away a prize a day throughout December. To earn your chance, enter below, and come back each day for additional entry opportunities for each day’s prize. All entrants will qualify for the Grand Prize: an Armor Tool The Auto-Jig with 800 count coarse and fine thread screw sets + 54″ x 25″ Butcher Block Table including Deluxe Clamping Package with casters + Two 3″ & Two 6″ Face Clamps, two 3″ & Two 6″ Multi-Purpose Clamps 3″ & 6″ Bench/Drill Press Clamp +3 Piece Automatic Plier Set.

2020 December to Remember



NOV 25 | Knew Concepts 6.5″ Coping Saw | www.knewconcepts.com

NOV 26 | FujiSpray The Mini-Mite 3 PLATINUMTM Model | www.fujispray.com

NOV 27 | Triton Tools TSPSP650 – 650W Portable Oscillating Spindle Sander | www.tritontools.com

NOV 28 | Bridge City Tool Works CS-3 CenterScribe | www.bridgecitytools.com

NOV 29 | Bessey 12″ GearKlamps | www.besseytools.com

NOV 30 | Armor Tool Auto-Jig Pocket Hole Sytem Master Pack | www.armor-tool.com

DEC 1 | ISOtunes LINK | www.isotunes.com

DEC 2 | Wagner Meters Orion 950 Smart Pinless Wood Moisture Meter | www.wagnermeters.com

DEC 3 | Easy Wood Tools Easy 1/8″ Parting Tool® | www.easywoodtools.com

DEC 4 | Woodpeckers DelVe® Square SS Inch Set with Rack-ItsTM (Includes 6″ and 31/2″ squares) | www.woodpeck.com

DEC 5 | Titebond III Premium Glue | www.titebond.com

DEC 6 | McFeely’s $50 Gift Card | www.mcfeelys.com

DEC 7 | Forest2Home Hardwood Sampler Box | www.forest2home.com

DEC 8 | Senco PC1010N One-Gallon Compressor | www.senco.com

DEC 9 | Drill Doctor 750X | www.drilldoctor.com

DEC 10 | Woodpeckers 1281 12″ x 8″ Precision Woodworking Square | www.woodpeck.com

DEC 11 | Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop Rip & Crosscut Combination Blade, 10″ x 50 Teeth | www.woodworkingshop.com

DEC 12 | Steve Wall Lumber Co. 20 Bd. Ft. of Ambrosia Maple | www.walllumber.com

DEC 13 | Armor Tool Butcher Block Dog Table (Plus Deluxe Dog Clamp Package with Casters) | www.armor-tool.com

DEC 14 | Easy Wood Tools Easy Pro Hollower® #1 | www.easywoodtools.com

DEC 15 | Blue Spruce Toolworks Classic Marking Knife (0.032″ Spearpoint Blade, Curly Maple Handle, & Stainless Steel Ferrule) | www.bluesprucetoolworks.com

DEC16| ISOtunes XTRA | www.isotunes.com

DEC 17 | Senco FinishPro 23SXP Pin Nailer | www.senco.com

DEC 18 | M.Power 10117-10079 BAR – FTS KS Bundle | www.m-powertools.com

DEC 19 | Kutzall Extreme Shaping Dish (Very Coarse) | www.kutzall.com

DEC 20 | Woodpeckers Adjustable Track Square in a Systainer Case | www.woodpeck.com

DEC 21 | Triton Tools TMNPL – 3.8A Mini Planer 2 3/8″ | www.tritontools.com

Dec 22 | Work Sharp Tools WS3000 Wood Tool Sharpener | www.worksharptools.com

DEC 23 | Titebond Speed Set Wood Glue | www.titebond.com

DEC 24 | Leigh D4R Pro Dovetail Jig | www.leightools.com

Dec 25 | Bessey K-Body Revo Kit, KRK2440 | www.besseytools.com

DEC 26 | Norton IM313 Sharpening System | www.nortonabrasives.com/en-us

Dec 27 | Bridge City Tool Works HG-4 Honing Guide | www.bridgecitytools.com

DEC 28 | Kutzall 6″ Half-Round Hand Rasp (Coarse) | www.kutzall.com

DEC 29 | Uneeda EKASAND Electric 5″ Random Orbital Sander | www.uneeda.com

DEC 30 | Ultra-ShearTM by Woodpeckers® Set of 3 Full Size Woodturning Tools (Detail, Square, & Round) | www.woodpeck.com