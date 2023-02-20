I buy glue in gallon jugs and, having tried about every glue bottle on the market, I thought I would never find the perfect one. My search ended while washing dishes with my wife one evening. The dish-soap bottle was empty so I rinsed it out thoroughly and filled it with glue. Just the ticket! —Phillip Draper

