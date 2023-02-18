Touching Up and Tuning a Shoulder Plane – Part 22023-02-172023-02-17https://www.popularwoodworking.com/wp-content/uploads/popwood_logos-01.pngPopular Woodworking//www.popularwoodworking.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/dscn5652.jpeg200px200px
We may receive a commission when you use our affiliate links. However, this does not impact our recommendations.
One of the first things that many people notice when advancing the blade of a Preston/Record style shoulder plane (today’s Clifton and Lie Nielsen planes are based on that design) is a scratching noise or a grinding sensation when the nut turns inside the blade’s rectangular recess.
This is likely because of sharp edges or a micro burr on the corner of the...
By registering, I acknowledge and agree to Active Interest Media's (AIM) Terms of Service and to AIM's use of my contact information to communicate with me about AIM, its brands or its third-party partners' products, services, events and research opportunities. AIM's use of the information I provide will be consistent with the AIM Privacy Policy.