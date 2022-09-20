 In Tricks of the Trade
Planing or scraping parts with angled or mitered ends is tricky. Bench dogs will damage a crisp corner, and clamps get in the way. To hold the work, I use an over-sized bench hook with a new twist: a layer of 3M’s grip tape, made for slippery sidewalks and steps. The grit doesn’t mar the wood– even soft woods–and when I apply downward pressure with a plane or scraper, the part stays put. –John English

