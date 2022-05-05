Every woodworker knows not to rely on inside measurements made with a tape measure. Instead, I use two steel rules with dimensions that run to the edges. I butt one rule at each end, so the graduations overlap. To calculate the exact inside measurement, I read one ruler from the 10-in. mark on the other and add 10 inches. Using this method, the inside measurement above is exactly 15-1/2-in. –Serge Duclos

Product Recommendations Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality. Flush Trim Bit

Chisels

Titebond Hide Glue