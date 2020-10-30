The thought of emptying my dust collector’s plastic bag used to make me cringe. Many times I’d go through my entire repertoire of colorful language two or three times, and that darn bag still wouldn’t stay in place while I put on the strap clamp.

I solved this by holding the bag in place with rare-earth magnets. The bag stays put, leaving me with two free hands to position the strap. I just leave the magnets in place until the next bag change. –Mike Cyr