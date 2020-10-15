I bought a keyless chuck for convenience, but I found it hard to tighten and loosen by hand. The knurling on the chuck wasn’t very deep, so my hand just slipped. I often resorted to using a pair of channel-lock pliers, but that defeats the whole purpose of a keyless chuck, doesn’t it?

While wandering the aisles of my local home center, I happened on a roll of traction tape and threw it in the cart. Back in my shop, I wrapped a piece of the tape around the chuck. Problem solved. –Charles Mak