 In Tricks of the Trade
0

We may receive a commission when you use our affiliate links. However, this does not impact our recommendations.

I bought a keyless chuck for convenience, but I found it hard to tighten and loosen by hand. The knurling on the chuck wasn’t very deep, so my hand just slipped. I often resorted to using a pair of channel-lock pliers, but that defeats the whole purpose of a keyless chuck, doesn’t it?

While wandering the aisles of my local home center, I happened on a roll of traction tape and threw it in the cart. Back in my shop, I wrapped a piece of the tape around the chuck. Problem solved. –Charles Mak

Product Recommendations

Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.

, , , ,
Recommended Posts

Leave a Comment

0

Start typing and press Enter to search

Ginormous Shop CabinetProjects