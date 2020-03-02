Face jointing boards requires some safety precautions to keep your fingers out of the danger zone. I made this simple push plate with a cleat on the back end. Two handles allow me to apply downward pressure, and the cleat hooks over the workpiece’s end, providing forward pressure.

The push plate is made from two thicknesses of 3/4″ plywood. I cut a groove down the center to create plenty of gluing surface for securing the handles.

The cleat is fastened with screws in the event that I need to replace it. It’s housed in a dado so that I could use short screws. This eliminates the possibility of the screws getting anywhere near my jointer’s knives. -Yoav Liberman