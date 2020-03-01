PVC spring clamps aren’t new. I like using them, but thought they could use some improvement. Here’s what I came up with. First, I added two dowels installed 90° from each other (into tight-fitting holes so they will stay put) to act as handles. To be honest, those aren’t actually dowels. Being a thrifty sort, I salvaged the handles from disposable foam brushes!
Second, I cut slits in short sections of vinyl tubing and slid the tubing on the clamps’ “jaws”. This protects my projects from being marred by the PVC’s sharp edges. –Serge Duclos
