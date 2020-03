Rare earth magnets set in a steel cup are perfect for all sorts of uses around the shop, but have you ever had to remove one? Once they’re in the cup, the magnets are practically impossible to get out. Here’s a trick that works really well.

Stack larger diameter magnets on a steel rule, file, or other thick piece of steel, making a “super magnet”. Slide the stack over the magnet in the cup, and it’ll jump right out. -Richard Helgeson