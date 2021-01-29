 In Tricks of the Trade
While building this little station to organize my cordless-drill paraphernalia, I discovered that bicycle hooks make great drill holders. Mounting the station on the wall saves valuable benchtop space. Now I never have to hunt for my drills, chargers, and bits. –Hans Wendt

 

 

 

 

