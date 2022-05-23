Here’s a simple way to protect your chisels from getting nicked and rusty rattling around in your toolbox. Just cut the fingers off some old leather work gloves. Poke holes with an awl at the open end, and thread a drawstring through them. Slide the chisel’s blade into the finger and close it tight with the drawstring.

To keep the chisel rust-free, drizzle a little 3-in-1 oil into the finger. The oil will soak into the leather. Wipe the chisels with a clean cloth before use so the oil doesn’t get on the wood. –Daniel Losinger