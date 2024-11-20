I make a lot of drawers in my shop and got tired of fiddling with squares and pinch rods to square up the boxes during assembly. I decided to build a squaring frame to make the job go much quicker. It’s really nothing more than an accurate 90° corner against which I can press the assembled drawer parts to square them up.

For quick, strong construction, I made the frame from six 2″ x 18″ strips of 1⁄2“-thick Baltic birch plywood, creating the corner joint by simply overlapping alternating pieces. I glued the layers together, clamping the two legs perfectly square to each other before driving in finish nails along the legs and at the corner. After the glue dried, I chamfered the bottom of the inner edge to create clearance for dust and chips. Then I drilled screw holes for attaching the unit to my bench.

For assembly, I screw the frame to my bench, then push a glued-up drawer corner against it. Because the frame is screwed fast, I can tap on a drawer corner with my mallet to bring it into square before installing screws, nails or other fasteners. If necessary, drawers can be clamped against the frame to dry overnight. — Keith Miller