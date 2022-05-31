I built a deep drawer for my workbench so I would have lots of storage, but it created another problem. The tools I wanted were always at the bottom of the heap. I solved my frustration by adding an upper and lower tray. The upper tray slides forward or backward on top of the lower tray, making the lower tools fully accessible. Both trays are removable, so I can carry them closer to a project, if I need to.

I made my trays out of 3/8-in.-thick pine and assembled them with glue and brad nails. –Kevin Groenke