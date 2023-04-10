An F-style clamp works well for getting into tight spaces, but how do you turn the handle? The answer: Just drill a couple of holes through it and insert a screwdriver.
A 90° offset to the holes ensures that the handle won’t be significantly weakened and makes at least one hole accessible at all times. –John Cusimano
