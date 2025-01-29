To create a planing stop on my workbench, I decided to go the simple route. I installed and countersunk a short row of #12 brass flathead screws near the edge of the bench, spacing them an inch or so apart. I can adjust them just slightly above the surface of the benchtop for planing even very thin stock, then screw them down below the surface when not in use. For wider stock, add more screws as necessary. Because brass is soft, the screws have less of a tendency to damage cutters during accidental contact. — John Borgwardt

