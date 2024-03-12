Drilling small pieces on the drill press can be difficult because most clamps won’t reach to the center of the table. This simple three-piece platform jig solves the problem and ensures a fast and safe setup. It consists of a small elevated panel that overhangs its support post, allowing easy clamping of small pieces. The post is centered on a base panel that extends slightly beyond the edges of my drill press table. After clamping the workpiece to the platform, I position the hole location precisely under the bit, then clamp the base to my drill press table.

The jig is easy to build as shown. To ensure accuracy, make sure the panels are strong and flat, the ends of the post are cut dead square, and that the parts are screwed together securely. I made the 2″ x 4″ post about 8″ high, which allows use of a 3″ C-clamp. — Serge Duclos