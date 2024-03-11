On this week’s episode of the ShopNotes Podcast, Logan, Phil, and John are talking dust collection strategies, pricing your work when you’re not a pro, and updates on the tv show filming.

By registering, I acknowledge and agree to Active Interest Media's (AIM) Terms of Service and to AIM's use of my contact information to communicate with me about AIM, its brands or its third-party partners' products, services, events and research opportunities. AIM's use of the information I provide will be consistent with the AIM Privacy Policy.