Tool: MakerX Ultimate Combo Kit Buy Now

Manufacturer: Worx

MSRP: $229.99

Battery technology comes to a few of the craftier tools in a woodworker’s kit. Worx has paired a 20-volt battery/power supply with a variety of smaller handheld tools. Yes, there’s still a cable attached to these tools when you use them, but you’re not tethered to an outlet.

The rotary tool is the standout of the pack, with a brushless motor and plenty of power for detailed carving, grinding, and sanding. The angle grinder is also powerful enough to use for wood shaping, but the size of the wheel seemed to be too big to do detail work and too small to do the work you’d normally use an angle grinder to do.

The wood and metal crafting tool (aka a woodburner/soldering iron) heated up quickly. We used it both to initial a couple of small gifts as well as wire up the electronics in a guitar. Again, being able to use that tool without having to find an outlet was far easier than grabbing an extension cord. Making these tools “cordless” is a great step forward.