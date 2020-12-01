Tool: Festool MFT/3 Multifunction Table Buy Now
Manufacturer: Festool
MSRP: $735
If you work in a small space, on a jobsite, or must stow all your tools when you’re done, check out the Festool MFT/3 Multifunction Table. It’s designed to work hand-in-glove with the Festool guide rail system, which accommodates their plunge-cutting circular saw and router. The guide rail system replaces or supplements a tablesaw and router table, allowing you to make precision rip cuts, cross cuts, dadoes, and rabbets by guiding the tool along the workpiece, rather than the other way around. That means you don’t need a lot of space for infeed and outfeed; you just clamp the work on the table and go. The MFT/3 measures 30” x 45”, weighs 62 lbs. and is easy to knock down. It’s surrounded by tracks for securing the guide rail, while the top is perforated for hold-down clamps (the clamps aren’t included).
Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.