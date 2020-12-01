 In Tools
If you work in a small space, on a jobsite, or must stow all your tools when you’re done, check out the Festool MFT/3 Multifunction Table. It’s designed to work hand-in-glove with the Festool guide rail system, which accommodates their plunge-cutting circular saw and router. The guide rail system replaces or supplements a tablesaw and router table, allowing you to make precision rip cuts, cross cuts, dadoes, and rabbets by guiding the tool along the workpiece, rather than the other way around. That means you don’t need a lot of space for infeed and outfeed; you just clamp the work on the table and go. The MFT/3 measures 30” x 45”, weighs 62 lbs. and is easy to knock down. It’s surrounded by tracks for securing the guide rail, while the top is perforated for hold-down clamps  (the clamps aren’t included).

