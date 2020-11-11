Tool: R1 Tape Measure [Buy Now]

Manufacturer: M-Power

MSRP: $15.90

Have you ever noticed that the numbers on a tape measure read upside down?

Think about it. If you’re right-handed, like me, you hold a pencil in your right hand and a tape in your left. Whenever you pull the tape from right to left to make a mark, the numbers are upside down, aren’t they?

You’ve probably become used to this arrangement, but it really bugged the folks at M-Power tools. The numbers on their R1 tape run the other way—right-side up, for me.

I’d like the tape a whole lot better, though, if it didn’t have a metric scale on one side. I’d prefer lines that run all the way across the rule for the times that I pull the tape in the opposite direction. I don’t think I’ll be measuring in centimeters anytime soon!