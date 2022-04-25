Does your Mom love woodworking? Here are some great gift options for her this upcoming Mother’s Day.

Milwaukee 4 1/2 Trim Square • $11.47

We loved this square when it came out, and it’s still one of the first ones we’ll grab in the shop. The size and highly-legible etching make it a perfect fit for woodworking.

Roubo Mug • $16

This isn’t your everyday coffee cup for Mom. This enamel-coated mug is durable for shop use and features one of the most famous projects to grace the pages of Popular Woodworking.

Essential Joinery • $22.95

Whether it’s a kitchen cabinet or an 18th-century highboy, the foundation for all types of woodworking can be boiled down to a handful of essential joinery skills. This book is the perfect way to hone those skills and take the reader’s woodworking to the next level.

SUIZAN Japanese Dozuki Dovetail Hand Saw • $29.70

Japanese Dozuki saws have been a popular option for cutting dovetails for years now, and with good reason. The pull cutting action and narrow kerf make executing precise cuts a breeze. This one from SUIZAN is both affordable and well-made.

Leatherman Brand Stamp Trucker Hat • $29.95

There’s no reason Mom can’t rock apparel from her favorite tool brands, and Leatherman has some of the best options out there. This 5-panel trucker hat is high quality and 100% made in America.

Titman Edge Sharpening Products • $32.45+

A sharp tool is more efficient, safer to work with, and more satisfying to use than a dull one. Titman Edge stones and sharpening products are exactly what Mom needs to sharpen all of her chisels and planes.

Makita 18v Tools • Varies

You might be wondering, why Makita specifically? It all has to do with ergonomics– power tools tend to be designed for the 95th percentile male. Women statistically have smaller hands than men, and with extended use of tools can suffer from additional strain. I recently conducted a (non-scientific) study of the ergonomics of the major power tool players. The Makita handles are just a bit more narrow overall, which is perfect for a Mom who is going to spend hours using it.

Robert Sorby Bowl Gouge • $130.85

If Mom enjoys woodturning, a high-quality bowl gouge would be a welcome addition to her tool kit. This 1/2″ gouge features and ash handle and high-speed steel for maintaining a sharp edge longer.

Granberg Chainsaw Mill • $159+

We recently used a Grandberg Chainsaw Mill for an upcoming issue of the magazine, and we found it to be a great option for anyone looking to mill their own lumber.

Rockwell JawHorse • $199.99

Workholding can be a major challenge in woodworking, especially with larger projects. Enter the JawHorse, a clamp/sawhorse hybrid that is the perfect workshop companion for any number of projects.

