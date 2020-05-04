Tool: Trim Square

Manufacturer: Milwaukee

MSRP: $11

This gem of square has become a go-to for use around the shop. Taking its design cues from the common rafter square, the compact size is a much better fit for wood-working than its larger cousins.

The aluminum square is laser etched (light colored readings on red) for high visibility. The heel is 1/4″ on one side and 3/8″ on the other. The scribe notches are in 1/8″ increments (useful for scribing trim and cabinetry on an install). The square fits easily into a back pocket or tool apron, and it’s made in the USA. It’s the best $11 I’ve spent on a tool in a long time.