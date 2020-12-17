Tool: Carcas Saw Buy Now

Manufacturer: Veritas

MSRP: $89+

Unplug the machines, relax and get ready for a good time with one of the oldest woodworking tools around: the handsaw. It’s just you, the saw and the wood. Of course, you’ll want a tool that is comfortable, well-balanced and super-sharp. Those qualities exactly describe these two saws from Lee Valley.

These saws—a 12 tpi rip and a 14 tpi crosscut—are designed for general joinery work. We like them best for cutting tenons. You use the ripsaw for cutting the cheeks, as shown above, and the crosscut for cutting the shoulders.

Both saws have high-tech composite spines, pistol-grip handles and 11″ long blades. The set is only 0.003″ on each side. With the kerf hardly wider than the blade, it’s easy to stay on track. In trying out these saws, we were surprised to see how our skills improved just by using such high-quality tools. We’re sure that yours will, too.