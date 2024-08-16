Tool: QUICK-LIFT Construction Jack IRHT83100 Shop Now

Manufacturer: Irwin

MSRP: $99

It’s on a regular basis that we need a helping hand in the shop. Often time, it’s something simple, like holding a door in place while installing hinges. With this in mind, Irwin recently released their Quick-Lift lifting jack to lend a helping hand both inside the shop and on the job.

The Quick-Lift will appear familiar to people that have used the “trigger” style quick clamps. Instead of having pads, this lift has a steel foot on the bar and a small platform on the trigger assembly. The squeezing action of the clamp spreads the two pads apart, while a small secondary trigger lowers the pad slightly. I think you can see where this is going. As you can see in the photo to the right, this action allows you to lift up and hold items in place while you work on them. (Here, I’ve lifted up one end of my lathe—much heavier than I can lift by myself.)

The Quick-Lifts are sold individually, but work best in a pair. Both the lifting pads and feet have countersunk holes so that you could mount them on a base and install a stretcher between the two Quick-Lifts. Each lift can lift (and hold) 330 lbs. In the month that I’ve had them in the shop, I’ve used them at least half a dozen times to lift and hold items in place while I’ve driven screws or attached hardware.