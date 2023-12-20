Everything You’ve Ever Wanted to Know About Chisels2023-12-202023-12-20https://www.popularwoodworking.com/wp-content/uploads/popwood_logos-01.pngPopular Woodworking//www.popularwoodworking.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/01pwm0417chisel-copy.jpg200px200px
We may receive a commission when you use our affiliate links. However, this does not impact our recommendations.
The simplest tool in your chest is also the most sensitive and versatile; here’s how to set up a chisel to a high level and wield it like a maestro.
It’s almost impossible to build furniture without a chisel, yet most woodworkers I’ve met (even professionals) have chisels that are unbalanced, the wrong shape and poorly sharpened.
Before you despair, this article is not a commercial...
By registering, I acknowledge and agree to Active Interest Media's (AIM) Terms of Service and to AIM's use of my contact information to communicate with me about AIM, its brands or its third-party partners' products, services, events and research opportunities. AIM's use of the information I provide will be consistent with the AIM Privacy Policy.