Manufacturer: Bosch

MSRP: $100 (Screwdriver with battery) $120 (hammer drill/driver with battery)

In the shop, unless I’m drilling big diameter holes, 12-volt tools provide all the power I need for drilling pilot holes and countersinks and driving screws. The new ultra-compact two-speed screwdriver and 3/8″ hammer drill/driver from Bosch are some of the lightest and smallest drills we’ve gotten our hands on.

Don’t let the small size fool you, though. The drill, powered by a brushless motor, has tons of power. While you may not use the hammer drill function assembling furniture, it did come in quite handy while running some new conduit across a masonry wall for a new machine. The screwdriver was a lifesaver during a big hardware changeout on some kitchen cabinets. The 20+1 position clutch let us dial in the precise amount of torque needed to drive screws (but not strip them out). The LED lights on both, too, were well-placed for illuminating screws and pilot holes. They’re available as bare tools or in kits with batteries.