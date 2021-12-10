Tool: 12V Max Brushless 2-Speed Screwdriver Shop Now Brushless 3/8″ Hammer Drill/Driver Shop Now
Manufacturer: Bosch
MSRP: $100 (Screwdriver with battery) $120 (hammer drill/driver with battery)
In the shop, unless I’m drilling big diameter holes, 12-volt tools provide all the power I need for drilling pilot holes and countersinks and driving screws. The new ultra-compact two-speed screwdriver and 3/8″ hammer drill/driver from Bosch are some of the lightest and smallest drills we’ve gotten our hands on.
Don’t let the small size fool you, though. The drill, powered by a brushless motor, has tons of power. While you may not use the hammer drill function assembling furniture, it did come in quite handy while running some new conduit across a masonry wall for a new machine. The screwdriver was a lifesaver during a big hardware changeout on some kitchen cabinets. The 20+1 position clutch let us dial in the precise amount of torque needed to drive screws (but not strip them out). The LED lights on both, too, were well-placed for illuminating screws and pilot holes. They’re available as bare tools or in kits with batteries.
Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.