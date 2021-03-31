Tool: Benchtop DC Personal Dust Collector Shop Now

Manufacturer: Oneida

MSRP: $599

Dust really is the bane of the power tool woodworker. It’s also hazardous, especially if you spend much of your time woodworking. Dust collection on stationary tools and portable tools (hooked to a dust extractor) is getting better and better, but there are still times when you aren’t able to effectively collect dust at the source. That’s where Oneida’s new benchtop dust collector comes in.

The Benchtop DC Personal Dust Collector is powered by six fan motors, generating 535 CFM. It’s compact, portable design means you can fit it on a bench (or near wherever you’re working). That means you can capture even fine dust before it finds its way into the air. This solves the dust collection issue with all those tools that are just hard or very inconvenient to use with proper dust collection: rotary tools, hand-sanding, scrollsaw work, etc. Plus it comes with a supplemental 110-volt outlet to power tools and accessories.