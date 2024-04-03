Tool: Quick-Release Pock-It Hole Clamp Shop Now

Manufacturer: Rockler

MSRP: $25.99

Pocket hole joints are quick and easy to make. For some applications, such as face frames, they’re perfect. But if you’ve ever tried to assemble a face frame with narrow rails and closely spaced screws, you know that holding the pieces together can be a real bother–a standard clamp just gets in the way.

Rockler solved that problem with the Pock-It Hole Clamp. It rethinks the way pieces are held together, and allows you to space screws as close as 1/2″ apart, for rails down to 1-1/4″ wide. First, you drill pocket holes the normal way. Then, you butt the pieces together, slip the Pock-It into one of the holes (it has an angled stud that fits right into the hole), tighten its clamp, and off you go. Clever!