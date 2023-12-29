Tool: 18V Brushless Cordless Compact Router R860444 Shop Now

Manufacturer: Ridgid

MSRP: $179 (bare tool)

Ridgid has been on a bit of a tear recently updating and expanding their cordless tool lineup. That streak seems poised to continue with the release of the new R860444 18V Brushless Cordless Compact Router.

The router features a 1/4″ collet and seven different speed settings, with a no-load speed of 15000-30000 rpm. Ridgid claims the new R860444 is 50% more powerful than its predecessor, with a 40% reduction in vibration and up to 250 ft. per charge using a 2.0 Ah MAX Output Battery (not included).

I tend to compare new tools I review to any competitors I might have in my shop currently. It’s a great way to remember features I’ve loved in the past and measure benchmarks. The R860444 not only equaled or beat those tools from a performance perspective, it completely outmatched them from an ergonomic and use standpoint.

The router was perfectly balanced, with a great viewing window for the bit and the easiest dust collection hood you’ve ever seen (just snap it on, tighten a single butterfly screw, and go). The adjustment dials are smartly placed and straightforward to use, as is the base adjustment and removal. Vibration was minimal, and the electric brake stopped the motor on a dime—just a real joy to use all around. Whatever the secret sauce that Ridgid is cooking with in their design department is, it’s definitely working.