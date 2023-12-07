Oneida Air Systems yesterday released the wall-mounted Dust Cobra, a patented hybrid dust collector system that boasts full-unit HEPA certification. The Dust Cobra is designed to outperform standard dust collectors in situations where they may struggle—specifically, on tools featuring 2.5″ diameter ports. This is achieved with a unique high-pressure design that allows the system to excel at capturing dust at its source, significantly reducing the amount of dust that disperses into the workshop air.
The wall-mounted Dust Cobra is available either as a 30-gallon steel drum (XCKM013002, $2049.00 MSRP) at 20″ wide by 74″ tall or 14-gallon wheeled bin (XCKM011402, $1999.00 MSRP) at 21″ wide and 57″ tall. Both Dust Cobras feature a compact wall-mounting bracket for a dust collection solution for tight spaces. They also both include the Dust Sentry bin fill level indicator, HEPA-grade filter media with pulse cleaner, 25′ of 2.5″ dia. hose, automatic bag holding system, 5 liner bags, 2 hose wand extensions, dust brush, and several tools.
With its high-pressure intake capability, the Dust Cobra is particularly well-suited for extracting dust from tools equipped with dust ports of 4″ diameter and smaller. This includes common woodworking equipment such as sanders, miter saws, and routers.
