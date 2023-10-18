My dust collector, though pieced-together, is the perfect solution for my one-car garage shop. I use a cyclone separator and 5-gallon bucket in conjunction with my shop vacuum. For easy mobility, I combined the two units on one 1/2″ thick plywood platform.

To fasten the platform to my vacuum, I removed one of my vacuum’s casters, and just screwed it on from the inside of the vacuum. Part of the base extends out to support the 5 gallon bucket and cyclone separator.

I found a ball caster that was the right height, and fastened that to the underside of the platform’s extension. The wooden block on the hose’s end makes it easy to slip the hose onto the tool’s dust port. -Marvin Peterson