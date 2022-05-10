Tool: Leg-Up Shop Now

Manufacturer: Gorilla Gripper

MSRP: $54.90

Most of us know all too well the hassles of working with large sheets of plywood. You get home from the lumberyard, drag your sheet into your shop and lean it against the wall. When it comes time to rip that sheet into usable pieces, you drag the piece over to your saw, somehow maneuver it onto the table, start ripping and hope for the best.

Gorilla Gripper’s Leg-Up makes life just a little easier. It provides extra support in just the right place. Put your sheet onto the Leg-Up, swing it onto the table and you’re set to go. The Leg-Up then drops slowly to its original position. We found it really handy for cutting numerous sheets of plywood. It attaches easily to your saw’s table or fence rail and is easy to remove so it’s not in the way when you don’t need it.