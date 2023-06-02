Tool: 7 in. Carpenters Vise Shop Now

Manufacturer: Doyle

MSRP: $69.99

I recently saved an old workbench from the scrap heap, and the first thing I knew it needed (after a good cleaning and flattening) was a vise. I wondered aloud to Logan if Harbor Freight had anything, then decided to check online. Just my luck, they had just released a new 7-inch vise from the DOYLE brand. (The DOYLE line is one of their higher-end lines).

I know that Harbor Freight has worked over the years to position itself as an affordable option that still offers quality products, and since I didn’t have any specific vise needs I figured it would be the perfect fit without having to spend a lot of money. The DOYLE vise features an 8” jaw capacity, clamping force of up to 4600 lbs., and a retractable vise dog, which is perfect because my bend doesn’t have any dog holes yet.

While I haven’t put the vise through any serious stress tests, I’m very happy with the initial quality. The mechanism feels mostly solid, and the operation is smooth. The quick release feature is nice, if a bit notchy so far, though that’s not entirely unusual based on the design. With a price that undercuts the competition, the few small issues are well worth living with.