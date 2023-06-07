Oneida Air Systems recently announced they will be showcasing their newest products at AWFS 2023, booth 2900. In case you can’t make it, here’s a rundown of the latest and greatest from Oneida.
Dust Deputy Low-Pro Lid Separator
The new Dust Deputy Low-Pro Lid Separator is their most compact separator at only 4″ tall, making a great fit for tight spaces such as underneath workbenches. It’s designed to offer up 50% more airflow vs other lid-style separators and can be attached to any standard 5-gallon bucket.
Available now in DIY (AXD250099, $59.95 MSRP) and Deluxe Kit versions (AXD259922, $139.95 MSRP).
Supercell Turbo 14 Gal. Portable Freestanding Dust Collector
Next up is the Supercell Turbo 14-Gallon Portable Freestanding Dust Collector. It’s designed specifically for woodworkers, providing high levels of static pressure (97.8″ water column) and CFM to accommodate a wide range of woodworking tools with 1-5″ dust ports. Manufactured in the USA, this 6HP 230V dust collector stands at 61″ tall when fully assembled.
The Supercell Turbo 14-Gallon Portable Freestanding Dust Collector (XSK414001, $3599.00 MSRP) is available now on Oneida’s website.
Benchtop Pro HEPA-GFM Dust Collector
The Benchtop Pro HEPA-GFM Dust Collector is a powerful solution for tools without dust ports. It combines effective source collection with premium HEPA-Grade Filter Media. With an Actual CFM rating of 481 and compact design, the Benchtop Pro effectively collects dust right at the source on your workbench. Weighing just 20 lbs. and with dimensions of 26″ (W) x 10″ (D) x 16.5″ (H), this highly portable dust collector can be easily transported and set up in tight spaces.
The Benchtop Pro HEPA-GFM Dust Collector (XBZ250616, $1295.00 MSRP) is available now on Oneida’s website.
