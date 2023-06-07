Oneida Air Systems recently announced they will be showcasing their newest products at AWFS 2023, booth 2900. In case you can’t make it, here’s a rundown of the latest and greatest from Oneida.

Dust Deputy Low-Pro Lid Separator

The new Dust Deputy Low-Pro Lid Separator is their most compact separator at only 4″ tall, making a great fit for tight spaces such as underneath workbenches. It’s designed to offer up 50% more airflow vs other lid-style separators and can be attached to any standard 5-gallon bucket.

Available now in DIY (AXD250099, $59.95 MSRP) and Deluxe Kit versions (AXD259922, $139.95 MSRP).