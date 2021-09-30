A unique router table, with two machines, does the trick.

Making drawers can chew up a lot of time-unless you’ve got an efficient system. I’ve worked in several cabinetmaking shops where drawers are made fast. I’ve adopted their methods for my home shop, where I often make cabinets that require lots of drawers. But even if you don’t need to work fast, this system works quite well.

As drawers go, this design is pretty simple. It’s a classic four-piece drawer box, made from 1/2“ Baltic birch. It’s intended for utilitarian furniture, not showpieces. The box is dadoed, glued, and nailed together: joinery that’s strong enough for a drawer that runs on slides. After the box is built, it receives an applied front, which is usually hardwood or edge-banded plywood.

Let’s begin with a drawer-making station I built that saves a lot of set-up time (Photo 1).

Add slides and mount the drawer in the cabinet. Attach the solid-wood front piece with double-faced tape, then open the drawer and fasten the front with screws from the inside.