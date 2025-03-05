There’s not enough room in my garage shop for a tablesaw with a 52-in.-capacity rip fence. But no worries—I don’t need one! To make wide cuts, I simply install a shop-made extension that bridges my saw to the wall—and doubles its 30-in. rip capacity!
I made my extension by framing a piece of 3/4-in. mdf with rails on three sides. I covered the top of the extension— and the face of its fence—with plastic laminate.
I attached U-shaped mounting brackets to the wall and the saw. The extension simply drops in place (see Fig. A). I had to drill holes through the saw wing to mount the saw bracket. A cleat on the bottom of the extension wing hooks into the saw bracket. The wall brackets’s wide “U” makes it a bit easier to jockey the tablesaw into position, because it allows a little wiggle room.
I recessed the T-track and adhesive-backed rules in grooves in the extension. To calibrate the rules, I set the extension’s fence parallel to the blade and made a test cut. The width of this test piece now indicated the fence’s distance from the blade, so I used this measurement to install the rules. An L-shaped cleat mounted on the extension’s bottom allows storing the extension wing vertically.
Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.