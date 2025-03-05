There’s not enough room in my garage shop for a tablesaw with a 52-in.-capacity rip fence. But no worries—I don’t need one! To make wide cuts, I simply install a shop-made extension that bridges my saw to the wall—and doubles its 30-in. rip capacity!

I made my extension by framing a piece of 3/4-in. mdf with rails on three sides. I covered the top of the extension— and the face of its fence—with plastic laminate.

I attached U-shaped mounting brackets to the wall and the saw. The extension simply drops in place (see Fig. A). I had to drill holes through the saw wing to mount the saw bracket. A cleat on the bottom of the extension wing hooks into the saw bracket. The wall brackets’s wide “U” makes it a bit easier to jockey the tablesaw into position, because it allows a little wiggle room.

I recessed the T-track and adhesive-backed rules in grooves in the extension. To calibrate the rules, I set the extension’s fence parallel to the blade and made a test cut. The width of this test piece now indicated the fence’s distance from the blade, so I used this measurement to install the rules. An L-shaped cleat mounted on the extension’s bottom allows storing the extension wing vertically.