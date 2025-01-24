I’ve combined the working parts of two quick-action clamps to make a good tool even better.

A two-headed clamp allows me to quickly make an adjustable-height table for my drill press or an outfeed table for my tablesaw. It also works great for holding cabinet parts in place for assembly.

To make a two-headed clamp, use a punch to pop out the stop tubes from two clamps. Remove the trigger jaw from one clamp and slide it onto the other clamp, back-to-back with the other trigger jaw. Then slide on the second plain jaw. –Irwin Rappaport