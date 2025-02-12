Finishing it all up.

After many hours of meticulous work (see previous entries), I was finally approaching the completion of the Megillah boxes. With the hinges basins created, my next focus was mounting the screws and embedding the magnets to keep the lid securely shut.

Screws and Holes

With a wall thickness barely exceeding ½ inch, the slotted brass screws I had chosen for the hinges were too long. While I could have opted for shorter screws, their heads and overall thickness wouldn’t have been sufficient. Instead, I decided to shorten the screws manually. Holding each of the 18 screws in a small hand vise, I carefully filed them to the correct length.

To install the screws, I started by drilling precise pilot holes using a Self-Centering Drill Bit. This tool ensured that the holes aligned perfectly with those in the hinge leaves. After the initial shallow shaft holes were made, I followed up with a longer pilot hole to accommodate the screw threads. To maintain full control over the drilling depth, I used a hand drill rather than an electric drill, avoiding the risk of accidentally breaching the inner surface of the box.

Finishing the Exterior

At this stage, the boxes were ready for their final exterior finish. I had already finished the interior prior to assembly to simplify the process and avoid the challenge of finishing the narrow interior of an assembled box. However, I waited until after the hinge installation to complete the exterior finishing.

For the finish, I applied five coats of wipe-on varnish, sanding lightly with 400-grit sandpaper between coats to achieve a smooth, refined surface. With the finish work done, I focused on positioning and embedding the magnets to keep the lid closed.

Centering the Magnets

To ensure precise alignment of the embedded magnets in both the lid and the box, I used a simple trick: I first punctured a small hole at the location of the first magnet using an awl. Then, I inserted a small brad nail into the hole, clipping its head to leave about 1/16 of an inch protruding above the surface. Closing the lid over the nail created a mirrored indentation, marking the exact location for the second magnet. Once I had both center points, I drilled the recesses and secured the magnets in place with super glue.

Final Thoughts

With the final details completed, the Megillah boxes were finished. These custom-designed, Art Deco-inspired cases not only protected the delicate parchment scrolls but also provided a smooth and elegant opening mechanism. The ogee-shaped lids, the carefully chosen hinges, and the embedded magnets all worked together to create functional yet refined pieces. In the images below, you can see the completed boxes, highlighting their construction details and the hardware choices that brought the design to life.