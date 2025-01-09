Wrapping the Brass Strip Around

Part 1 • Part 2 • Part 3 • Part 4 • Part 5

After annealing and straightening the brass and dadoing the sides of the box to accommodate the metal strips (discussed in detail in Part 4), it was time to wrap the metal strip securely around the box. My approach involved forming a shallow mortise at the center of the box’s back dado. This mortise would anchor the brass strip as I began wrapping it around the box.

To start, I bent one end of the brass strip and inserted it into the mortise, ensuring a snug fit. From there, I carefully folded the strip around the box, working systematically. At each corner, I reduced the thickness of the strip by filing away about half of its material at the bend points. This made it easier to achieve clean folds while minimizing stress on the metal. I also used my bench vise and a mallet to assist in crisping out the corners.

As I progressed, I used clamps to hold the strip firmly in place after each corner fold, ensuring precision and alignment. When I reached the final segment, I marked the location for the final 90-degree bend. Using a plastic mallet and my bench vise, I bent the strip end to match the layout and tested its fit against the dado and mortise.

Once I was satisfied with the fit, I prepared for gluing. I crafted custom wood cauls to distribute clamping pressure evenly and applied masking tape to protect the wooden surfaces near the dado from excess epoxy. After mixing the adhesive, I spread it carefully within the dado, positioned the brass strip, and clamped it securely until the glue fully cured.

In the next installment, I’ll share how I laid out and executed the precise cut that formed the box lid.