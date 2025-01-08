Adding a bit of texture and colour to a square platter is a great way to dress up a simple design. Adding a bit of texture and colour to a square platter is a great way to dress up a simple design.

Project #2419 • Skill Level: Intermediate • Time: 1 Day • Cost: $40

Sometimes, it takes experimentation to come up with something fun and unique. Take this platter for example. A bit of power carving around the rim, and some application of paint and colored waxes presents a unique look.

Project Diagram

Getting Started

The first step is to ensure all equipment is working correctly and all PPE, (Personal Protection Equipment), is clean and in good working order. Next, make sure the chuck is sized with the dividers to get the correct diameter for maximum gripping power. In this case, 2“ is the required size. Lastly, secure your 12“ square by 2“ thick cherry blank to the lathe with a 4“ faceplate. The centre of the blank is located by drawing a diagonal line from corner to corner.

With the piece secured on the lathe, it is checked to be running true. Begin by making the 2“ tenon. Next, a 3/8“ bowl gouge is used to do the bulk removal of the wood. This is done by using the lower wing of the tool. To complete, a parting tool is used to true up the tenon. As the chuck has dovetail jaws, the dovetail is refined with a skew to achieve the correct angle. Lastly, the centre is marked for relocating the piece so as to true up the foot on completion of the rest of the piece.

Turn the Bowl

Mark out the bowl portion of the platter. Try different sizes until you get a proportion you are happy with. Once again, using the lower wing of the tool, the bulk is further removed. Great care has to be taken where to tool is cutting air between the corners

Before too much is removed, I like to establish the underside of the rim. The rest is then removed up to the line keep the rim straight. At this point, the bowl portion is roughly shaped using the 3/8“ gouge.

Textured Rim

Raise the tool rest to the centre height and use it as a guide to mark out the lines for you to follow for the texture. To add texture, you will use the ArborTech Mini Carver. Before beginning, it is important to note the rotation of the cutter. Let me explain why. The cutter is used by tipping it off the surface gently in a random pattern but following the lines. The important of the rotation of the cutter is to work from the outside towards the centre. This minimizes breakout on the edges. Also a starting point is indicated by an arrow so as to keep the pattern somewhat uniformed.

This texturing technique is done in three passes over the surface. The first pass is completed using the Mini Carver. Remember to work from the outside in. Also note, the base wasn’t finished prior to the texturing as the tool cuts into the base and the marks cannot be removed from a finished surface. Before beginning the second pass, a sharpie is used to highlight any flat areas that need further attention. Complete another pass focusing on these areas. The third and final pass is done with a small burr. It is used to further texture the area between the bowl and flat rim. Once the texture is complete, a wire brush is used to clean up any remaining fibres.

Reverse the piece and secure into the chuck. The rim is textured now working away from the finished portion. Any breakout will be removed when the rim is refined.

Lastly, the top of the piece is trued up with a freshly sharpened 3/8“ bowl gouge in preparation for texturing. As the bowl projects through the rim, I line up the pencil with the underside and draw a reference line on the top. The texture is marked out the same way as the underside including the starting point for a reference mark. Note the bowl portion protruding through the rim. Once again, the texture is done in stages. Remember to work from the outside in. Next, any remaining flat areas are highlighted and further refined with the texture. Lastly, the transition of the bowl and flat rim are refined with the burr.

Ready for Paint

Once the fibres are cleaned and dust removed, the piece is now ready for paint. Wearing respiratory protection, several coats are applied to the surface and underside of the piece. I prefer to use a fast drying, black paint or black tinted lacquer. Now, add colour via a

coloured wax. The nice thing about wax is that you can continue to add more and change the tone. By using a minimal amount on the brush and making fast, sweeping strokes, the colour will only be picked up on the top ridges of the texture. There’s no right or wrong here—apply colour until you think it looks good.

Further Refine the Bowl

A recess is marked out on the top of the piece. Using the parting tool, cut the recess and refine it with the skew to accept the dovetail jaws.

Flip and secure the bowl. The bottom of the bowl is shaped next, working from the smallest diameter to the largest. Care has to be taken to refine the area between the bowl and rim. Proportions of the textured band are key to the visual of the piece. I left 5/8“ as I thought it looked correct. Sand the bottom with 120, 180, 240, 320, and 400 sandpaper.

The piece is flipped, secured in the chuck, and the hollowing of the bowl portion commences. The last cuts are always best taken with a freshly sharpened gouge to try to achieve a good finish. Be sure to check the wall thickness frequently with calipers while taking the final cuts.

Final Touches

Lastly, we need to refine the base using Cole jaws. The centre marked previously helps ensure it’s correctly located. Once the foot is turned away, the sanding is carried out. The tail stock is only removed for the very small bit left in the centre. A little hand sanding refines the centre. Once the piece is clean and dust-free, several light coats of satin lacquer are applied. A minimal amount is applied to the rim as it is over a wax. The turned platter looks great sitting on a shelf, and begs to have people feel the texture.