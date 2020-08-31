 In Projects
0

We may receive a commission when you use our affiliate links. However, this does not impact our recommendations.

Keep your bits visible and ready to go with this simple storage solution.

Like all of our I Can Do That! projects, this case is designed to be useful, easy to build and made from inexpensive materials. The carcase is made from red oak with a plywood back. It features four removable shelves (held in place by simple metal brackets) that provide easy access to your 1/4” and 1/2” shank router bits. The frameless door is made from a polycarbonate sheet and the unique hinge design uses aluminum dowels. This case can be built in a day and will quickly enhance the workflow of your workshop. It can easily be scaled up or down, to accommodate a wide variety of router bits (or drill bits) to keep your shop organized. PW

Router Bit Storage Case Cut List

No. Item Dimensions (inches)

t w l

1 Side 3/4 x 5 x 24

1 Side 3/4 x 4 1/4 x 24

2 Top & bottom 3/4 x 5 x 16

4 Shelves 3/4 x 3 x 14 1/2

1 Hinge rail 3/4 x 5/8 x 22

1 Back 1/4 x 15 1/4 x 24

1 Door 3/16 x 14 3/4 x 22

1 Knob 3/4 x 3/4

2 Hinge rods 1/8 x 1/8 x 2

8 Shelf supports 3/4 x 3/4 x 2 1/2

Product Recommendations

Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.

, , , , , , , , ,
Recommended Posts

Leave a Comment

0

Start typing and press Enter to search

Making MagicInterviews