Keep your bits visible and ready to go with this simple storage solution.

Like all of our I Can Do That! projects, this case is designed to be useful, easy to build and made from inexpensive materials. The carcase is made from red oak with a plywood back. It features four removable shelves (held in place by simple metal brackets) that provide easy access to your 1/4” and 1/2” shank router bits. The frameless door is made from a polycarbonate sheet and the unique hinge design uses aluminum dowels. This case can be built in a day and will quickly enhance the workflow of your workshop. It can easily be scaled up or down, to accommodate a wide variety of router bits (or drill bits) to keep your shop organized. PW

Router Bit Storage Case Cut List

No. Item Dimensions (inches)

t w l

1 Side 3/4 x 5 x 24

1 Side 3/4 x 4 1/4 x 24

2 Top & bottom 3/4 x 5 x 16

4 Shelves 3/4 x 3 x 14 1/2

1 Hinge rail 3/4 x 5/8 x 22

1 Back 1/4 x 15 1/4 x 24

1 Door 3/16 x 14 3/4 x 22

1 Knob 3/4 x 3/4 –

2 Hinge rods 1/8 x 1/8 x 2

8 Shelf supports 3/4 x 3/4 x 2 1/2