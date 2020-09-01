Tool: Wood Carving Set

Manufacturer: Morakniv

MSRP: $59.99

If you’re looking to jump on the Slöyd bandwagon and start carving spoons and other wooden objects, this set of two knives is a great starting point. And they’re made in Sweden, where Slöyd is still a part of the school curriculum.

First, you get a straight carving knife (Morakniv’s wood carving 120 model). Its thin blade is about 2 1⁄2” long and made from laminated steel. It comes razor sharp out of the box and held its edge well through a variety of carving tasks in both green and dry hard wood. It’s stout enough to do some roughing work, but it really excels at detailing and refining shapes.

The hook knife (model 164) has a 1⁄2” internal radius that works well for spoons, refining bowls and shallow surface carvings. Its single-edged and made for right-handers making pull cuts (sorry, southpaws).

Both knives come with roughly-finished birch handles. They felt a little bit small in my meaty mitts, so re-handling the knives is in my future. Because the handles are wood, you can also shape them to your liking. The package comes with a plastic sheath for the straight knife, too, but mine broke after some particularly hard use in the woods. I wasn’t too upset, though, as a custom wood and bark sheath is an excellent next project.

This set of two carving knives retails for $60, saving you about $20 versus buying them separately. That means you have enough leftover to pick up some sharpening supplies.